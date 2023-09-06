'Equitable' screening pushed in proposed review of free college tuition program

MANILA — Lawmakers and private sector groups on Wednesday said they are open to a review of the free college tuition program in state universities and colleges (SUC) but also said that any screening to qualify should be fair to all who want to avail of the program.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier called for changes to the implementation of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017, saying the current regime is “unwieldy, inefficient, and wasteful" because, he said, more students are dropping out of school.

He said the list of students who receive free tuition and other benefits should be screened through a national test to optimize the use of government funds.

That screening exam would be on top of the admissions exams already being conducted by schools.

'Tests privilege wealthier students'

On the sidelines of an event in Pasay City, Philippine Business for Education Executive Director Justine Raagas said screening tests tend to favor students from privileged backgrounds.

“One of the problem with tests is that historically, those who do good in tests are those who also do good in school. But then those who do really really well in school also are those who have more resources or are more socioeconomically advantaged. So, this would put students from less fortunate backgrounds at a disadvantage,” she said.

“While there is a need to filter, we also need to think of a way to make sure that it is equitable for everyone,” added Raagas.

Raagas also said that while she welcomes moves to improve the college education program, these should be informed by data.

“In any revision or change to policy, especially in education and employment, labor market information is very crucial," she said.

"Meaning, if we were to rationalize or rethink how many people would get free tuition, it has to be aligned sa ano ba talaga yung mga demands? Ano ba yung mga programs na ino-offer natin ngayon? Does this translate to demands in a certain city or locality? So dapat tinitignan din 'yan,” she also said.

Isabela Rep. Michael Dy III, who chairs the House Committee on Youth and Sports Development, also agreed that a review is in order to ensure that deserving students benefit from the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Dy shared that, in his district, not all eligible students are able to access free college education.

“May binigay sila (Commission on Higher Education) sa aming list of names from our district but nung chineck po namin yung mga names, parang hindi lahat ng names nakakuha talaga ng free tertiary education. So we have to check and reevaluate the program kung talagang viable ito para sa ating bansa. Kailangan natin i-check kung papano yung system, sinong nagbe-benefit,” said Dy during the same event.

(The Commission on Higher Education gave us a list of names from our district, but when we checked the names, not everyone on the list really received free tertiary education. So we have to check and reevaluate the program to see if it is really viable for our country. We also have to check the system and who benefits from it.)

'Address rising prices to reduce dropout rates'

Meanwhile, Senator Risa Hontiveros said that government should address rising prices to help reduce the dropout rates, instead of being selective in terms of student-beneficiaries.

“Being selective in the implementation of universal access to quality tertiary education won't address the perennial issue of dropout rates unless our economic managers, like Secretary Diokno, address rising costs of education-related day-to-day expenses — mula sa pamasahe, pagkain, pambaon, at iba pa — and providing families jobs and livelihood to prevent students from dropping out of school,” said Hontiveros.

Hontiveros added that if Diokno is really concerned about government resources going to waste, there are other matters that should be scrutinized as well, like the confidential funds of several government agencies.