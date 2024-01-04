Black Nazarene replicas blessed in Quiapo

Devotees share stories of 'miracles'

Catholic devotees parade replicas of the Black Nazarene and receive blessings from priests outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on January 4, 2024. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Hundreds of devotees crowded Carriedo Street in Quiapo, Manila on Thursday for the second day of the blessing of replicas of the Black Nazarene.



One of them is Normita Ribo from San Miguel, Bulacan, who has a replica of the Black Nazarene called Senior Ligon.

She said she became a devotee of the Black Nazarene because of a miracle that happened to her when she was a child.



Ribo claimed that when she was ten years old, she had a severe fever that lasted for a month and no doctor could heal her. When her father learned that it was the feast of the Black Nazarene, he immediately took her to the Quiapo church.

“Pagpasok ko po dito sa simbahan, tandang-tanda ko pa kasi may isip na ako, 10 years na ako, pinagpawisan na po ako. Paglabas naming mag-ama, magaling na ako. Mula po noon, awa po Niya, hindi na po ako nagkasakit ng ganoon kagtagal, ganoon kalala kaya hindi na po ako bumitiw sa Kaniya “ said Ribo.

Another devotee who shared the impact of the Black Nazarene in her life was Vilma Bela from Barangay Apolonio Samson in Quezon City.



Bela said she became a devotee out of the belief that the Black Nazarene helped her son his nursing course, despite various hardships.



“One take lang siya ng board exam pasado siya... Siyempre [may] financial [challenges], tapos apat ang anak ko, lahat sila ay mag-aaral,“ Bela said.



She said she also prayed to the Black Nazarene for the healing of her brother-in-law who had stage 4 throat cancer.

“Hiniling ko rin, pista din ng Quiapo, ang hiling ko sa Kaniya, hindi ako bibitaw sa Iyo. Panahon noong tulakan, talagang lahat ng pwersa, dumikit ako ng karosa... Three months nang hiniling ko, ibinigay. Ayaw maniwala ng doctor. Nawala 'yung cancer. Hindi maniwala yung doctor kasi stage 4 cancer,” said Bela, who has been a Black Nazarene devotee for 20 years now.