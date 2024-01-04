Catholic devotees flock to Quiapo Church during the celebration of the Black Nazarene in Manila on January 9, 2023. The Nazareno 2023 celebration excludes the re-enactment of the Traslacion, the transfer of the life-size image of the Black Nazarene, from Intramuros to Quiapo Church for the third year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday said it would place its hospitals in Metro Manila under code white alert starting January 6 in preparation for the comeback of the annual procession of the Black Nazarene which usually draws millions of Catholic devotees.

After a 3-year break since its pandemic suspension, the procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion will return on January 9, 2024.

During the Traslacion, which could take more than a half a day, many devotees pack the streets and scramble to touch the replica of Jesus Christ's 400-year-old black wooden statue.

According to the DOH, the code white alert is declared during "national events, holidays, or celebrations that can potentially cause mass casualty incidents or emergencies."

During this period, medical staff are on standby for the immediate treatment of patients at hospitals.

Eight health emergency response teams — each equipped with ambulances — would be deployed along the Black Nazarene's route to provide emergency medical services to devotees expected to participate in Traslacion, the agency said in a statement.

The medical teams will be stationed at the Traslacion's usual starting point, Quirino Grandstand, as well as at the following key locations:

Roxas Blvd. cor Ayala (National Museum & Fine Arts)

Ayla Blvd. cor Taft (PNU)

Ayala Blvd. cor San Marcelino

San Sebastian Church with Reachout

Villarica, Quezon Blvd

Quinta Market

Paterno, Quezon Blvd.

"This strategic deployment aims to ensure prompt and efficient emergency medical assistance, covering significant segments and quadrants to enhance the safety and well-being of all participants throughout the event," the DOH said.

FACE MASK



The health department reminded devotees to wear face masks and refrain from touching or kissing the religious statue to avoid the risk of contracting communicable diseases, including COVID.

Traslacion participants should drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and avoid prolonged exposure to heat to prevent heat stroke, the agency said.

Devotees are also urged to "consider participating from home as this celebration leads to crowding that has greater health risk."