Devotees attempt to climb the image of the Black Nazarene after the PNP pulls out of the procession during the annual Traslacion procession in Manila on January 9, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday declared January 9, 2024, a special non-working day in the City of Manila for this year's procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion.

The declaration will give Catholic devotees in Manila a "full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration," according to Proclamation No. 434 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on January 4.

Traslacion transports a replica of Jesus Christ's 400-year-old black wooden statue to Quiapo Church in more than half a day of a procession. It usually starts at the Quirino Grandstand.

Some 15,200 personnel from the Metro Manila police will be deployed to secure the Black Nazarene procession, which draws millions of Catholic faithful.

The Department of Health said it would place its hospitals in Metro Manila under code white alert starting January 6 in preparation for the huge religious event.