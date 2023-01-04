Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Some operators on Wednesday attributed the congestion of passengers at EDSA Busway stations to the lack of drivers and buses, as the line begins charging fares.

In an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, MetroLink Corporation managing director Patricia De Belen said the lack of drivers may have been because some of them took days off after working on Christmas Day.

"This is the first time that we were required to pasada (operate) during Christmas. So a lot of the employees decided to take the holiday off during New Year and they're adjusting to go back to their work," she said.

De Belen also cited "maintenance issues" as a possible factor, resulting in the lesser bus deployment.

"We have adjusted our drivers and conductors. Pero meron pa rin pong mga units na hindi pa rin [naka pasada], due to the libreng sakay where our buses were extensively used. Madami rin pong mga maintenance issues regarding sa ibang units," she said.

"On our end, nahirapan din po kami in terms of utilizing our buses in maximum capacity for the holiday season," she added.

Some buses that were plying EDSA during the "Libreng Sakay" program were not allowed to operate following the reduction of buses, De Belen noted.

"We also have units that ran during Libreng Sakay period. Parang right now, 'di po pinapatakbo kasi hindi sila allowed dahil nagbaba po ng number of units allocated for EDSA Busway, so that can be a factor din po."

Samahan ng mga Transport Operators ng Pilipinas, meanwhile, said the lack of bus drivers was also driven by the increased need for conductors due to the implementation of fares.

"Pero kahapon, medyo naging normal na. Tumaas na po iyong deployment. Hopefully up to Friday, baka makumpleto po iyong 550," its managing director Juliet De Jesus said.

"Kaya din po mahaba ang pila, alam mo naman, marami ring nagbakasyon sa Manila, tapos iyong mga normal na pagpasok sa trabaho. Meron pong um-absent kahapon dahil first day po kahapon. Hopefully talaga pong makakabawi tayo doon sa number of units ngayong Friday. Talaga pong we are trying na makumpleto," she added.

De Jesus also called on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to implement an automated collection system for fares, so that more conductors can be retrained as drivers.

Asked about Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista's wish to privatize the EDSA Busway in 2023, both De Belen and De Jesus said that they don't have enough details about the proposal yet to comment.

The LTFRB earlier said that the number of buses plying the said line has returned to the "normal" level of 550 from 758 during the holiday season.

After more than two years, the free rides program at the EDSA Busway ended due to budgetary constraints.