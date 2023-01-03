A driver waits for passengers to get on the bus as commuters take advantage of free bus rides at the NEPA Q-Mart Carousel Bus Station on December 19, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday said the number of buses plying the EDSA Busway line has been returned to "normal levels."

In a statement, the LTFRB said there were now 550 buses on the EDSA Busway line after the number increased to 758 because of the "Libreng Sakay" program.

The board said that the number of buses returned to 550 as the busway now implements a "fare box" system to charge passengers based on a fare matrix that it had approved.

Passengers are advised to check the LTFRB's official Facebook page to see the official fare matrix for the EDSA Busway. It would also be posted on bus stations.

“Sa pamamagitan ng fare matrix, masisiguro po natin na ang sisingilin na pamasahe ng mga bus ay iyon lamang inaprubahan ng LTFRB. Pero kung sakaling may mga bus na maniningil ng labis, i-report po ninyo agad sila sa amin upang amin po itong ma-aksiyunan at mapatawan ng karampatang parusa ang sino mang lalabag,” LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said.



(Through the fare matrix, we can ensure that the fares charged by buses will be according to what has been approved by the LTFRB. But if some buses overcharge, please report it to us so we can act and sanction violators accordingly.)

“Kahit naman may bayad na ang mga bus na bumibiyahe sa EDSA Busway, patuloy pa ring naka-deploy ang personnel ng LTFRB upang mag-monitor ng deployment ng mga bus at bilang ng mga sumasakay,” the board's Technical Division Head Joel Bolano also said.

(Even if buses on the EDSA Busway are no longer free, LTFRB personnel will continue to be deployed to monitor them and the number of passengers.)

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) earlier announced that fares would be charged on EDSA Busway rides starting in 2023 due to budgetary constraints.

Rides on the said line had been free of charge since November 2020, when the government subsidized fares for passengers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier said part of their wish list for 2023 was to privatize the EDSA Busway line.

