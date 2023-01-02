Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

End of the road for EDSA Busway free ride

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 02 2023 11:56 AM

No more free rides on EDSA Busway

Commuters take the EDSA busway at a station in Quezon City on Monday. The EDSA busway, which was rolled out in 2020 during the pandemic, started charging fares on January 1.

Read More:  EDSA Busway   EDSA Carousel   DOTr   libreng sakay  