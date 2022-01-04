Vice President Leni Robredo consults with BPO employees at a press conference in Cebu City with former Mayor Tommy Osmeña and his wife Margot, who is running for mayor of Cebu City, on Monday, December 13. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo on Tuesday said she has finished her quarantine period with a negative confirmatory swab test result and that her daughter has recovered from COVID-19.

Robredo last week said she self-isolated after her close-in security tested positive for COVID-19 as her team continued to ramp up relief efforts for residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

The Vice President said she had "tonsilitis, really high fever and bad chills and couldn’t eat for 3 straight days" while in quarantine.

"Doc decided to put me on IV so I was attached to it all through the New Year. Sorry for all the missed messages, greetings, etc. I’m back to my old self now and reunited with my girls. I will try my best to catch up starting today," she said in a statement.

Robredo said her daughter Tricia, who tested positive on Christmas Day, "survived a bout with COVID and dengue (which she had while on quarantine after isolation)."

"Double whammy for her but she’s okay now. Thanks God," she said.

"Aika and Jillian ended their 14-day quarantine earlier than us. It was a miracle they didn’t test positive because they travelled with Tricia...Tricia tested positive on Christmas Day and I had a horrifying few days worrying about them and taking care of their needs."

The Vice President earlier said she was fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot.