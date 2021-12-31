Vice President Leni Robredo poses with her daughters for a Christmas portrait in 2019. Photo from Vice President Leni Robredo's Instagram/File



MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday denied claims that her daughter Tricia violated quarantine protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Robredo said insinuations that a member of her security team contracted COVID-19 from Tricia was "fake news" as her daughter never interacted with her staff who was also infected with the viral disease.

"She was in the isolation facility when my security reported for his post Christmas duty," the Vice President said in a Facebook post.

"Aika and Jillian are on home quarantine because they were the ones who got exposed after they traveled together," she said, referring to her 2 other daughters.

"Until now, they are not leaving their bedrooms and are continuing with their quarantine," she said.

The daughters of the Vice President earlier spent the holidays in the United States where Jillian was studying.

The siblings went home on December 19 after testing negative for COVID-19 prior boarding their flight.

Tricia said she tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing another RT-PCR test on December 24.

"On Christmas Day, I was extradited from the hotel straight to a facility, while my sisters were to finish their mandated quarantine time at home," she said in an Instagram post.

"I’m vaccinated and boostered, and I was at my healthiest when this happened... So be careful and get your shots when you can!" she said.

On Wednesday, the Vice President said she is currently in quarantine after her close-in security tested positive for COVID-19, as her team continued to ramp up relief efforts for residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

