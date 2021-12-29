Robredo in quarantine after security aide tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo visits the coastal village of Roxas, Palawan on December 22, 2021 to bring relief aid to residents days after Typhoon Odette battered various parts of the country. OVP handout/file

Robredo's daughter catches coronavirus during US travel

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday said she is currently in quarantine after her close-in security tested positive for COVID-19, as her team continued to ramp up relief efforts for residents affected by Typhoon Odette.

In a Facebook live video, Robredo said she is undergoing a mandatory 7-day quarantine. She learned about her security aide's situation on Tuesday, Robredo said.

"Pero ito ‘yong pinakamahirap sa lahat, kasi di ba umiikot ako. Kahapon, kagabi, tinawagan ako na iyong isa close-in security ko nag-positive. Eh sinamahan niya ako. So ngayon naka-quarantine ako," the presidential aspirant said.

(This is the hardest of all because I was doing my rounds. Last night, I was told that my close-in security tested positive for COVID-19. That person was with me, so I am now in quarantine.)

"Nakaka... parang gusto mong umikot pa pero kailangan mong maging responsible na sumunod sa protocols. Since last night, nung nalaman kong nag-positive yung isa... second time na 'to, magkaibang tao. Since last night, nung nalaman ko ay naka-quarantine na ako," she added.

(You want to go help the victims but you need to be responsible in following the protocols. Since last night, when I knew that my security detail testes positive... I was already in quarantine.)

Her daughter Tricia, meanwhile, tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling from the United States, Robredo said. Tricia came home with 2 of her siblings from New York on Dec. 20.

Aika and Gillian tested negative during their quarantine. Robredo clarified that she has no exposure from her daughters, lamenting that she had to celebrate the Christmas holiday "solo."

"Magkakasama silang tatlo... Tapos after ng quarantine, on the 5th day ay in-RT-PCR sila... Paglabas ng kay Tricia ay positive. Nawindang kami," according to Robredo.

(The 3 of them were together, then after their mandatory quarantine, Tricia tested positive for COVID-19. We were shocked.)

Tricia is now negative for COVID-19, she added.

"On the road to healing na siya, mula noong Monday... negative na siya pero naka-isolate na rin siya. Yung dalawa naman ay until now ay negative. Natutuwa naman ako na na-contain," she said.

(She is on the road to healing. Since Monday she is already negative for COVID-19 but she is still in isolation. The other 2 are still negative for COVID-19. I am happy that the virus was contained.)

She also said that while their plans were ruined, this could be a sign for her to take a rest. Robredo also asked for prayers.

"Ang dami pa sana naming plano, pero kagabi, parang sinasabihan ako ng mga kasama ko na isipin mo na lang na forced break mo ito, na kailangan mong huminto muna kasi kailangan mong mag-quarantine."

(We had a lot of plans but last night, my workers told me that I should think of this as a forced break. That I need to rest for quarantine.)



"Ipagdasal n’yo naman po kami na sana hindi namin nakuha ‘yong virus. Warning din siguro na tumataas na naman ang cases ngayon, pareho ng ibang bansa."

(Please pray for us that we did not catch the virus. This could also be a warning that the cases right now are rising in the country like in other nations.)

This is the second time this year that Robredo had to go under quarantine after her close-in detail tested positive for the virus.

The Philippines recorded a spike in new COVID-19 infections, amid the threat of the omicron during the holidays.

The Department of Health reported nearly 900 cases today, the highest in over a month. Health officials attributed the rise to increased movement due to the holidays amid the presence of the omicron variant.

