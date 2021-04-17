VP Robredo in quarantine after exposure to close-in security detail with COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on Feb. 16, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo will go on quarantine after exposure to her close-in security detail who has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said she was "all set to go" to Bicol when she received a call from a contact tracer regarding the development.

"I was with him in the car, in the elevator, and in the office almost every day this week," said Robredo.

"We have regular surveillance antigen testing in the office and we do follow very strict health protocols but because I was a very close contact, I need to do the required quarantine and do an RT-PCR test after my quarantine," the Vice President said.

In July last year, 4 of Robredo's staff tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting her office to suspend operations.

The country's second top official this week has been immersed with tasks for her office's Bayanihan E-konsulta, a teleconsultation platform for those who have COVID-19.

To date, the Philippines has recorded 914,971 total COVID-19 cases, 193,000 of which are considered active infections — the highest in Southeast Asia.

Metro Manila and 4 nearby provinces Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, and Cavite — NCR Plus — were placed under strict lockdown in late March to stem the growth of the virus, but this was eased last weekend to modified enhanced community quarantine.

