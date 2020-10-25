VP Robredo self-quarantines after exposure to COVID-19 patient

Vice president Leni RObredo speaks during the opening of the Oasis Project inside the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) compound in Quezon City on Friday, October 9, 2020. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo said late Saturday she was undergoing self-quarantine after learning she had "very close contact" with a COVID-19 patient.

Robredo said she and her chief-of-staff would isolate until they get tested for coronavirus.

"On Friday morning, we learned that someone, my chief of staff and I had very close contact with, tested positive for COVID. Following protocols, we decided to do self quarantine beginning Friday until we get a swab test," she said on her personal Facebook account.

"So all events for Friday until necessary will be done online," she added. "We were supposed to visit our other Community Learning Hubs this week. We are postponing these until we get cleared."

The Philippines as of Saturday reported 367,819 COVID-19 cases, with 313,112 recoveries and 6,934 deaths.