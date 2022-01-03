Quarantine violators to face civil, criminal charges: Palace

MANILA - Government will implement penalties for quarantine violators to the "fullest extent of the law," Malacañang said Monday after a Filipino traveler from the US was able to skip her isolation to go to a party.

The traveler was identified as Gwyneth Chua who arrived in the Philippines on Dec. 22, and was reported to have attended a party on Dec. 23, according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 27, and was transferred to a different isolation facility on Dec. 29.

She remains under isolation, said acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

"Because of what happened number 1 we will ensure that whatever applicable laws will be enforced and whoever can be prosecuted we will prosecute," he told ANC's Headstart.

"And it’s not just civil cases to be filed but talagang (really) criminal charges will be filed against those responsible, whether it’s the violator or the establishment. We will do what is necessary to serve as an example to all."

The Philippine National Police is conducting its investigation, Nograles added.

"There are already admissions I think by the lady herself and even by the hotel. Evidence gathering na 'yan and then sasampahan na 'yan ng kaso (That's evidence gathering and then cases will be filed)," he said.

"Ayokong pangunahan so hayaan muna natin ang evidence gathering ng ating mga kapulisan at CIDG (PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group)."

(I don't want to preempt it so let's just wait for the result of the PNP-CIDG's evidence gathering.)

Those who are found in violation of COVID-19 health protocols are punishable under Republic Act 11332, or the "Mandatory Reporting

of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act."

Under the law, violators can be fined up to P50,000, or face imprisonment up to 6 months.

It would be up to the judge whether the quarantine violator would face a fine or imprisonment, according to Nograles.