Makati hotel confirms breach in quarantine protocol

MANILA -- The Berjaya Makati Hotel confirmed the reported breach in protocol when one of its guests supposedly in quarantine prematurely left the hotel before being tested.

"She eventually turned up COVID-positive, as well as some of the people she partied with," their statement released on Berjaya Makati's Facebook page read.

The Department of Tourism and the Department of Interior and Local Government previously said that any hotel found violating quarantine protocols may face losing its accreditation, and can therefore no longer operate.

Statement of Berjaya Hotel Makati posted on their Facebook page on January 1, 2022.

The management apologized for "failing to stop the guest from jumping her quarantine," and said this is the first and last incident of its kind.

The hotel also said it will deal with any employee found "errant by commission or omission" severely to prevent another breach.

It assured that the hotel is fully cooperating with all government agencies conducting investigations on the incident.

On Thursday, several posts on social media circulated that a female returning overseas Filipino was able to get out of her quarantine to attend parties in Poblacion, Makati.

The same day, the Department of Tourism and other agencies launched an investigation.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año identified the female as a Gwyneth Chua, who arrived in the Philippines from abroad on December 22, and was reported to have attended a party on December 23.

She tested positive for COVID-19 on December 27, and was transferred to a different isolation facility on December 29.

The DOT and DILG reported that at least 5 other individuals exposed to the female have also tested positive of COVID-19.

Those who are found in violation of COVID-19 health protocols are punishable under Republic Act 11332, or the "Mandatory Reporting

of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act."

Under the law, violators can be fined up to P50,000, or face imprisonment up to 6 months.