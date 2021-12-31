MANILA - The Makati restaurant visited by a Filipina who skipped travel quarantine protocols to attend a party called for a probe into the incident on Friday.

In a statement, the management of "Kampai" confirmed that the Filipina visited their bar on December 23, 2021 and stayed from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. the following day.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has identified the woman as Ms. Gwyneth Anne Chua, who had travel history from the US and was supposedly placed under quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel in Makati on December 22. Kampai did not name her in their statement.

The restaurant said Chua was allowed to come in since the group she was with had a reservation. She also showed proof of vaccination against COVID-19, filled out a health declaration form, and had her temperature taken.

However, the restaurant said it had no idea that the woman came from abroad and was supposed to be in strict isolation.

“It is unfortunate that this transpired in our premises, and has resulted in

compromising the health and safety of our customers and our staff. A

number of our patrons and staff contracted the virus and are now in

quarantine because of the situation,” Kampai said.

The management has vowed to cooperate with investigators by providing information and access to CCTV footage. The restaurant has also suspended operations, as all of their staff are under self-isolation due to the incident.

The Department of Health and the Bureau of Quarantine have said they will file charges against Chua, who is believed to have infected around 15 other people.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque called the incident a clear violation of “well-established IATF protocols” and the Republic Act on Notifiable Diseases.

The DOT has also issued a show-cause order to Berjaya Hotel Makati, asking it to explain how Chua was able to escape their supervision.