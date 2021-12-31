Quarantine bureau to file rap vs Filipina who skipped isolation protocol

Health workers from different hospitals gather in front of the Department of Health headquarters in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday. The group called for the resignation of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and slammed the department’s alleged failure to release all the benefits for health workers both in public and private facilities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The Department of Health and Bureau of Quarantine said Friday they have prepared a complaint against the Filipina traveler who skipped quarantine protocols and attended a party in Makati.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has identified the woman as Ms. Gwyneth Anne Chua, who had travel history from the US and was supposedly placed under quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel in Makati on Dec 22. She was reportedly seen partying in Poblacion district in the same city on Dec. 23.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said incident was a clear violation of “well-established IATF protocols” and the Republic Act on Notifiable Diseases.

“Quarantine laws under the BOQ may mandato po sila so anybody who will be found guilty breaching and violating these laws, will be made to account to the full extent of the law. They can be charged, indicted for criminal as well as administrative cases,” he said.

While other breaches in quarantine protocols have happened, the number of incidents is not significant, said BOQ Director Dr. Roberto Salvador.

The Philippine National Police will check the hotel's CCTV footage to ensure that Chua did not leave the facility, said police chief General Dionardo Carlos.

“Based on the information from the BOQ, the patient has since been isolated and was never given a single opportunity to leave the hotel,” he said in a statement.

“We have to make sure that there’s no room for doubt. So we’ll check the hotel’s CCTV footage on the stay dates of the guest."

He added that a team of police contact tracers from the Caloocan City interviewed Chua's mother who attested that her daughter never went home to Caloocan City, but was in constant communication with her while in isolation.

Chua might have infected "about 15" people with COVID-19 following her quarantine breach, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said.