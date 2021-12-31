

MANILA - A female Filipino who returned from the United States earlier this week is under probe after authorities confirmed she violated quarantine protocols, infecting several others with COVID-19.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has identified the woman as Ms. Gwyneth Anne Chua, and has asked Berjaya Hotel to explain how their guest was able to escape from quarantine to party in Poblacion.

Here's a timeline of the events that has gone viral in recent days:

December 22, 2021

Chua checks in Berjaya Hotel.

December 23, 2021

Chua is seen partying in Poblacion, Makati.

"We have the signed affidavits, pictures, CCTV, and it was proven that she was not naka-quarantine," Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat said.

“Pagka-alam ko, umamin na naman siya that she cut quarantine. Umamin naman siya," she added.

(From what I know, she already admitted that she cut quarantine. She already admitted it.)

December 27, 2021

Chua tests positive for COVID-19. Several people from the party she attended also test positive for the viral disease.

Chua is pulled out from the hotel in coordination with the Bureau of Quarantine.

The DOT asks Berjaya to explain the incident. The hotel management responds on the same day.

December 30, 2021

The Tourism chief says authorities are mulling issuing penalties against the hotel or suspending its accreditation.

"We'll see first, I have to wait first kung ano yung explanation nila. Pero nung tinanong ko kung ano yung kaso ng individual na nag-cut ng quarantine. It could be a fine... or imprisonment or both," she said.

(When I asked what case could be filed against the individual, it could be a fine or imprisonment or both.)

Meanwhile, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said contacts of the woman in question also tested positive for COVID.

"Yung problema, yung mga nakasama niya sa dinner and sa bar, ay mga nagpa-positive na rin... Ang sabi lang about 15 yung nagpa-positive. We need to confirm that," said Año.

(The problem is the people she were with in a dinner and a bar have already tested positive for COVID-19. About 15 have tested positive already.)

