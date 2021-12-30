Health workers of Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center hold a protest on December 23, 2021 in Manila to express resentment for the unpaid and long overdue meal, accommodation and transportation allowance under the Bayanihan Law 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Authorities are now investigating claims that a female who arrived in the Philippines from the USA allegedly violated quarantine protocols and went to parties in Poblacion, Makati earlier this December.

She later tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

"All agencies involved are currently meeting and we will release information once complete. Rest assured contact tracing has commenced," DOH said in a statement Thursday.

It added that quarantine protocol "violators shall be dealt with in accordance to the law."

Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP) President Jojo Clemente said timelines remain unclear but it was certain that the female in question tested positive for COVID.

An individual reached out to ABS-CBN News to say that he was exposed to the virus through a mutual friend, who attended the party with the female in question.

He tested positive with an antigen test on Thursday and is now in isolation.

He also shared with ABS-CBN News a supposed message from the female, who claimed she was not to blame as they were "all irresponsible" for attending parties and not wearing masks.

Dr. Maricar Limpin of the Philippine College of Physicians reminded the public that protocol violations have wide and far-reaching effects.

"Alam natin na highly transissible ang Delta, at mas highly transmissible pa ang Omicron. Hindi natin alam kung anong klaseng variant meron yung taong ito na nanggaling sa ibang bansa tapos nagbreak ng protocols."

"I think ang magiging epekto nito, maaaring mas lalong tumaas pa ang dami ng mga tao na magkakaroon ng COVID-19," Limpin said. "And yung mga taong yan pwedeng manghawa pa ng iba, masyadong exponential ang magiging effect ng pagdami ng COVID-19 dahil lang sa isang tao na kapabayaan ng isang tao."

She added, "From one person lang pwedeng manghawa ng sampu, hanggang bente, hanggang trenta, depende sa number, and itong mahahawaan nya, pwede na namang manghawa. Kaya’t ang tawag natin dyan, exponential."

"Hindi natin sya maco-control. Hindi lang 100 percent, pwedeng 200, 300 percent ang mahahawa ng infection," Limpin stressed.

Clemente, for his part, said the quarantine facility and establishments involved in the reported incident will be held liable if proven to have violated protocols.

"At the very least ma-suspend ang accreditation ng quarantine facility, kasi dapat mahigpit sila, at yung kung anong establishment pa na pinuntahan. I would like to assume also na yung nag-positive ay mapatawan ng kung anong penalty na pwede."

Clemente said no specific details regarding the incident were given to them yet, but they are in coordination with the Department of Tourism in investigating the case.

"Regarding the timeline, hindi ko pa masyadong masagot, and I will leave that to DOT to comment on. Ang concern lang namin dito is the fact that this happened, kung bakit at paano nangyari at kung ano ang ipapataw na penalty, kung kakasuhan man sila," he said.

[We don't have details on the timeline. But our main concern now is this happened, why and how it happened, and what penalty is applicable if someone is indeed at fault.]

Limpin emphasized that protocols are in place to help contain the virus.

"Importante po ang kunsiderasyon natin sa kapwa natin, hindi lang ang pangsarili lang ang iniisip natin," Limpin said.

[We must think of our community. We cannot be selfish and think of only ourselves.]

Senator Migz Zubiri, in a separate statement, lamented the "blatant disregard for health protocols."

"Hindi matatapos ang COVID crisis natin kung may mga ganitong mga indibidwal at mga facility na walang pakialam sa maayos na pagsunod sa ating quarantine protocols," he added.

[The pandemic won't end when we have people and establishments who only think of themselves and disregard quarantine protocols.]