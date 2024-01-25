MULTIMEDIA

Edad, hindi hadlang sa anumang pangarap: designer

Patrol ng Pilipino

MAYNILA – Para sa 69-year-old fashion designer na si Joyce Cubales, “age is only a number.”

Isa si Cubales sa 14 na contender ng Miss Universe Philippines Quezon City pageant na gaganapin ngayong Pebrero.

Inanunsyo ng Miss Universe Organization noong isang taon na wala ng age restriction sa mga sasali sa prestihiyosong beauty pageant.

Ani Cubales, hindi niya nakikita ang kanyang edad na hadlang sa kaniyang pangarap.

“We, the older generation, have a lot of experiences we can share to other people,” aniya.

Dagdag niya, “I’m proud of my age because hindi lahat nakakarating sa age ko.”

– Ulat ni Dyan Castillejo, Patrol ng Pilipino