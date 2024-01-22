Home > Life WATCH: 69-year-old Miss Universe hopeful shows off gowns ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 22 2024 08:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC After the lifting of the age limit in the Miss Universe pageant, 69-year-old Joyce Cubales is vying for the coveted position of becoming the country's bet in the upcoming international competition on September 2024. Cubales, a fashion designer, showcased her own designs in a fashion haul, ranging from a modern look to sexy see-through long dresses. Watch her full fashion haul with ABS-CBN News here. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: Miss Universe fashion design Joyce Cubales pageant