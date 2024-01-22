WATCH: 69-year-old Miss Universe hopeful shows off gowns

Watch more on iWantTFC

After the lifting of the age limit in the Miss Universe pageant, 69-year-old Joyce Cubales is vying for the coveted position of becoming the country's bet in the upcoming international competition on September 2024.

Cubales, a fashion designer, showcased her own designs in a fashion haul, ranging from a modern look to sexy see-through long dresses.

