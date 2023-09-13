Miss Universe announces end of age restrictions for pageants

The Miss Universe Organization has eliminated age limitations for participants in both the Miss Universe pageant and its affiliated contests.

R'Bonney Gabriel, the current Miss Universe titleholder, delivered this announcement at Tanner Fletcher's Spring 2024 New York Fashion Week presentation.

“What I love about Miss Universe is that they are always out first in line, looking for ways they can be more inclusive and better live up to the platform that they’ve designed for us,” Gabriel said in an article published on Women’s Wear Daily.

“It’s a bold group of women in charge over here, and you know what, a lot of people tend to follow what we do — it’s nice to be a standard-bearer, and I’m proud that we get to do this,” she added.

The Miss Universe Organization said “this change will apply for all 2024 pageants globally.”

“Starting then, every adult woman in the world will be eligible to compete to be Miss Universe,” the organization said through an Instagram Story.

The 72nd Miss Universe competition will be held on November 18 in El Salvador.

Details such as the time and venue for the coronation night, and the platform where it will be broadcast, have yet to be revealed.

Michelle Dee will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Miss Universe, with half-Filipina R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States as the reigning titleholder.

The country currently has four Miss Universe winners: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).