IN PHOTOS: Fans celebrate Michelle Dee in homecoming parade

ABS-CBN News

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee parades around a mall in Pasay City on December 10, 2023, weeks after reaching the top 10 in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Fans of Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee eagerly gathered in Pasay City to celebrate her remarkable achievement in the recent Miss Universe 2023 pageant in El Salvador.

Dee reached the Top 10 of the beauty pageant, where she also won the Best in National Costume award and was one of three winners of the Voice for Change Gold award. She also received the Spirit of Carnival nod, and was the winner of the Fan Vote.

Dee expressed her gratitude to her fans, who lined the streets while waving flags.

"This is such an overwhelming feeling, to be so well-received by everyone," said Dee. "When I won Miss Universe Philippines, I dedicated my journey not just to my advocacy but to all of you. I wanted to make sure that with everything that I do, there’s this dedication and a story that I can tell."

Dee arrived in an Apo Whang-od inspired gown made by Mark Bumgarner.

The beauty queen is set to fly to Indonesia tomorrow. --Report by Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News