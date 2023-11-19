Watch more on iWantTFC

Finishing in the top 10 of this year's Miss Universe pageant, Michelle Dee only hopes that her countrymen saw the extent of her dedication to clinch another crown for the Philippines, and that she made them proud.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News after the coronation night in El Salvador on Sunday, November 19, Dee said she left no stone unturned in her bid for the Miss Universe title, but conceded that, ultimately, it was "destiny" for Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios to win.

Dee also spoke at length about the three awards she received during the pageant, and expressed gratitude to her supporters, her family, and the creative and training teams behind her pageant journey.

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)