After COVID-19, San Juan celebrates 'Wattah Wattah' anew

ABS-CBN News

After being cancelled for the last two years, revelers once again doused each other with water as San Juan City held its "Wattah Wattah" festival.

The festival commemorates the birth of the city’s patron saint, St. John the Baptist.

Instead of the usual water-dousing festivities, the past two years saw the image of St. John the Baptist in a city-wide procession as residents were ordered to stay indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, the festival also used relatively less water due to a water shortage in the metro.

According to the city government, the festival is allowed under Alert Level 1, the lowest classification of the national government, adding the city also has a high vaccination rate.

Aside from the popular "basaan", the festival this year also has a street dancing competition, a free concert, a fireworks display, and the procession of the image of St. John the Baptist.

