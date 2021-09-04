Manila Zoo reconstruction continues

MULTIMEDIA
Mali the elephant walks around amid Manila Zoo reconstruction
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 04 2021 07:57 PM
Mali, a 49-year-old elephant, walks around her habitat inside the Manila Zoo, as construction continues there on Saturday. The redevelopment project — worth more than P1.7 million comes complete with its own sewage treatment plant, materials recovery facility, and a new veterinary hospital — began on July 25 as part of the city’s agenda to stimulate its economy.
