Manila Zoo reconstruction continues

Mali the elephant walks around amid Manila Zoo reconstruction

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mali, a 49-year-old elephant, walks around her habitat inside the Manila Zoo, as construction continues there on Saturday. The redevelopment project — worth more than P1.7 million comes complete with its own sewage treatment plant, materials recovery facility, and a new veterinary hospital — began on July 25 as part of the city’s agenda to stimulate its economy.