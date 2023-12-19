PH bet Yllana Aduana wins Miss Earth 2023 Best Bikini

Photo from Miss Earth's Facebook page.

Philippines' bet Yllana Aduana is the winner of Best Bikini in Miss Earth 2023.

According to Miss Earth, Aduana will double her voting points for a day for the Miss People's Choice.

The Miss People's Choice winner will be granted a direct entry to the semifinals, organizers added.

Aduana was earlier included in Top 5 of the Best Appearance award along with representatives from Mongolia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

Aduana succeeded Jenny Ramp, who finished in the Top 20 of Miss Earth 2022.

The Philippines is aiming to bring home a fifth Miss Earth crown, after the triumphs of Karla Paula Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

The coronation night will be held on December 22.

