PH bet Yllana Aduana among Miss Earth 2023 Best Appearance Top 5

MANILA -- Philippine bet Yllana Aduana was included in the Top 5 for the Best Appearance award of Miss Earth 2023.

In a Facebook post of Miss Earth, Aduana was included in the list along with representatives from Mongolia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

According to Miss Earth, the said delegates will double their voting points for a day for the Miss People's Choice.

The Miss People's Choice winner will be granted a direct entry to the semifinals, they added.

Aduana succeeded Jenny Ramp, who finished in the Top 20 of Miss Earth 2022.

The Philippines is aiming to bring home a fifth Miss Earth crown, after the triumphs of Karla Paula Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

The coronation night will be held on December 22.

