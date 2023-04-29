Laguna bet Yllana Marie Aduana won the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 title during the coronation night held in Toledo City, Cebu on April 29, 2023. Screenshot from Miss Philippines Earth YouTube channel.

MANILA (UPDATED) — Laguna bet Yllana Marie Aduana won the Miss Philippines Earth 2023 title during the coronation night held Saturday in Toledo City, Cebu.

After the 3-hour battle, Aduana bested 28 other candidates for the title that highlights advocacies to protect the Earth.

Miss Philippines Air 2023 went to Kerri Reilly of Mangatarem, Pangasinan while Puerto Princesa bet Jemimah Joy Zabala won Miss Philippines Water 2023.

Sha'uri Livori of the Filipino community in Melbourne, Australia took the Miss Philippines Fire 2023 title while Miss Philippines Eco Tourism 2023 was clinched by Athena Auxillo of Toledo City.

During the Top 10 hashtag, Aduana got the word "safety" and highlighted how food and water security should be achieved.

"Safety plays a very salient role in our lives. We have to always be secure, not only safe but also in terms of water security, food security because as Miss Philippines Earth, I know that I am hardworking person and I can always incorporate this in order for us to achieve safety at all costs and protect Mother Earth the way she protects us all with all safety," she said.

In the final question-and-answer portion, the 5 remaining queens were asked: "What do you think people in the future would say about your generation?"

Aduana stressed how important it is to stand up for the rights of the people.

"I would definitely say that our generation, although misconstrued as very ardent, I would like to say that we use our voices for a reason and that is to speak up for the things that we know are right and for the things that we know we deserve," she said.

"That is why we are very ardent about it. That is why I’m also conducting colloquiums on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and their interconnectedness to nature in hopes to precipitate people’s consciousness because our future is the linebackers and the pioneers of environmental amelioration and we should always take advantage of it at all costs."

Aduana succeeded Jenny Ramp, who finished in the Top 20 of Miss Earth 2022.

Here are the placements of the recently concluded competition:

TOP 10:

Queenie Salac (Fil-Com Milan, Italy)

KC Falcasantos (Dipolog City)

Ma. Cristina Tallador (Iloilo City)

Cea de Jesus (Taguig City)

Princes Lazaga (San Jose, Nueva Ecija)

TOP 15:

Jamie Angelique Armada (Tuburan, Cebu)

Fermizulli Silal (Zamboanga City)

Chrystel Mae Correos (Carrascal, Surigao del Sur)

Jeica Czaverika Dimatatac (San Pascual, Batangas)

Meri Lasil Relevo (Balayan, Batangas)

The Philippines is aiming to bring home a fifth Miss Earth crown, after the triumphs of Karla Paula Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017).

