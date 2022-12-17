LOOK: Pacquiao gets 'Salubong' treat for his birthday

Manny Pacquiao gets a birthday cake at midnight for his birthday. Wendel Alinea, MP Promotions Manny Pacquiao gets a birthday cake at midnight for his birthday. Wendel Alinea, MP Promotions Manny Pacquiao gets a birthday cake at midnight for his birthday. Wendel Alinea, MP Promotions



Retired boxing icon Manny Pacquiao was given a "salubong" treat by his wife and close friends on his birthday.

Pacquiao, who turned 44 on Saturday, was greeted complete with birthday cake at the stroke of midnight in his General Santos city residence.

He is coming off an exhibition fight against DK Yoo last Sunday in South Korea. He schooled the YouTube personality-martial artist in all of their six-round fight.

The former 8-division boxing champion is reportedly mulling a possible return to professional boxing following his win.

