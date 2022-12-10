Manny Pacquiao will step into the boxing ring at his heaviest when he meets a bigger opponent in DK Yoo in an exhibition bout on Sunday in South Korea.
Since he has retired from professional fighting, the 8-division former champion did not have to watch his weight as he stepped in at 161.1 pounds during their official weigh-in on Saturday.
Pacquiao started his professional career as a 106-pounder and capped his colorful run as a welterweight (147lbs).
The 5-foot-10 Yoo, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 174 lbs. He will be Pacquiao's biggest opponent since Antonio Margarito.
The 6-rounder fight between the two lefties will be for the benefit of the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. Part of the proceeds will also go to Pacquiao's housing project in the Philippines.