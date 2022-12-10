Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo shake hands after their weigh in at Kintex Arena. Photo from Wendel Alinea

Manny Pacquiao will step into the boxing ring at his heaviest when he meets a bigger opponent in DK Yoo in an exhibition bout on Sunday in South Korea.

Since he has retired from professional fighting, the 8-division former champion did not have to watch his weight as he stepped in at 161.1 pounds during their official weigh-in on Saturday.

Pacquiao started his professional career as a 106-pounder and capped his colorful run as a welterweight (147lbs).

The 5-foot-10 Yoo, meanwhile, tipped the scales at 174 lbs. He will be Pacquiao's biggest opponent since Antonio Margarito.

The 6-rounder fight between the two lefties will be for the benefit of the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war. Part of the proceeds will also go to Pacquiao's housing project in the Philippines.