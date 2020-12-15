LOOK: Gretchen Ho reaches campaign target of giving away 1,000 bikes

Gretchen Ho shared the good news of hitting her target of handing out 1,000 bikes after handing off the latest batch this Monday. @gretchenho/Instagram

MANILA — Gretchen Ho’s “Donate a Bike, Save a Job” campaign has reached its target of giving away 1,000 bikes to people struggling to get to work during this pandemic.

The TV host-athlete shared the good news on Instagram after handing off 100 more bikes this Tuesday.

“This batch is special to me,” she wrote.

The 100 bikes, Ho said, have gone to women —“mothers, nurses janitresses, security guards, frontliners, caregivers, and some who have just started their own business,” with the rest going to those who were affected by recent typhoons to hit the country.

You can check out her celebratory posts below:

Ho came up with her “Donate a Bike, Save a Job” campaign after meeting people who have struggled to afford a bike, back when stricter quarantine protocols were in place to control the spread of COVID-19, making public transport difficult.

She explained that providing these people with free bikes will help them save up for their families and more important expenses.

Ho's initiative, which started with the idea of giving away just 50 bikes, was galvanized by the support of her fellow athletes, celebrities, and local businesses. The latest batch of bikes were a donation from the San Miguel Food Corp.

