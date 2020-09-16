LOOK: Catriona, Sam join Gretchen Ho in bike donation campaign

MANILA – Celebrity couple Catriona Gray and Sam Milby have joined Gretchen Ho in her "Donate a Bike, Save a Job" campaign.

With the help of Cornerstone Inc., Secret Scents and Medigrade Philippines, Gray said they pooled together their resources to donate 50 bicycles to the residents of Pasig City.

“A bike allows Filipinos who depend on public transport, that has since been limited due to the pandemic, to safely travel to their workplace. Or a bike allows Filipinos who have recently lost their jobs to find work,” the beauty queen said on her Instagram page.

Lauding Ho’s initiative, Gray said she is hoping to raise more funds so they may be able to donate more bikes by the end of the year.

It was back in June when Ho first donated bicycles to workers, after experiencing first-hand their plight for a YouTube vlog.

In the clip, she decided to find out if it's safe to ride a bicycle around the city. She rode a bike for a total of three hours, from Katipunan to Taguig, and then back to Quezon City.

One of her main takeaways was that government needs to implement proper bike lanes to accommodate bike users who would take EDSA as part of the "new normal."