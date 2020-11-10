LOOK: Piolo Pascual joins Gretchen Ho in bike donation campaign

MANILA -- Piolo Pascual has donated 200 bicycles in support of the "Donate A Bike, Save A Job" campaign of host and athlete Gretchen Ho.

Half of the bicycles were awarded along with helmets and vests to applicants in ABS-CBN's public service app Sharea.

Both Ho and Pascual were present during the turnover, which was held at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City.

In a Facebook post, Ho said Pascual was one of the first celebrities who pledged to support the "Donate A Bike, Save A Job" initiative.

"Dahil sa kanyang pagiging siklista, alam ni Piolo ang halaga ng isang bisikleta. Kaya naman, simula Day 1, siya na ang isa sa mga unang nag-pledge na mag-donate sa bike drive na ito. Galing pa siyang Batangas nung Linggo, pero talagang sinadya niya kami sa QC Circle," she said.

"Maraming salamat sa iyong suporta sa aming adbokasiya. Proud to be sharing the same mission with you."

Ho added that the remaining 100 bicycles will be given to those affected by super typhoon Rolly in Naga in the coming weeks.

Ho launched her "Donate A Bike, Save A Job" initiative last August to help those struggling to get to work because of the risks brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It was back in June when the host first donated bicycles to workers, as documented in her vlog.

