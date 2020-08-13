‘Donate a bike, save a job’: Gretchen Ho to give away free bikes to deserving workers

Gretchen Ho is giving away bikes to Filipinos who are struggling to get to their work during this pandemic. Ho's Twitter account

MANILA -- "Because a BIKE can spell the difference between keeping a livelihood or not."

This was what Gretchen Ho said as she announced she is giving away an initial 50 bicycles to those struggling to get to work during this pandemic, when public transport has been difficult.

The TV host launched her campaign, "Donate a Bike, Save a Job," this Thursday, and she asked those interested to apply through a link.

Her condition for the free bikes is that one must "JUSTIFY why you're DESERVING, and show PROOF when [her] team contacts you."

Ho also said that one can nominate other people, acknowledging that not everyone has internet access. The nominations will be subject to the same verification process, she explained.

You can check out the link as well as the conditions below:

DONATE A BIKE, SAVE A JOB.



If you want to be part of this project, you may CONTRIBUTE CASH DONATIONS, just send me a message via social media or email at [email protected] 🙂



Let’s empower people to continue fighting for their dreams by giving them a ride! 🚲💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/SuImZohP8r — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) August 13, 2020

The bikes will be given away once the modified enhanced community quarantine ends.

In her announcement, Ho said that she only has, for now, 50 bikes --a mix of mountain and folding bikes-- to give away.

She has, however, already received pledges for an additional 116 bicycles. She is still accepting donations at the time this story was posted.

Wow. God is good. As of 7:30pm I already have a pledge for 116 bikes and counting. I only have 50 bikes on hand, but I'll be ordering more ++. Message me if you want to donate! https://t.co/mE5PVTYhBz — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) August 13, 2020

It was back in June when Ho first donated bicycles to workers, after experiencing first-hand their plight for a YouTube vlog.

In the clip, she decided to find out if it's safe to ride a bicycle around the city. She rode a bike for a total of three hours, from Katipunan to Taguig, and then back to Quezon City.

One of her main takeaways was that government needs to implement proper bike lanes to accommodate bike users who would take EDSA as part of the "new normal."