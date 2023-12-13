Airbnb stays in Sorsogon (left) and Taito in Tokyo, Japan. Handout

MANILA -- Sorsogon City in Bicol is the top domestic destination for Filipinos this holiday season, according to Airbnb.

In a statement, the home-sharing platform shared some of the trending destinations among its users in the Philippines. Domestically, Sorsogon is top-of-mind followed by San Felipe in Zambales and Las Piñas City in Metro Manila. Palawan and Boracay also remain popular among locals.

When it comes to most searched international holiday destinations, Taito, a special ward of Tokyo in Japan, claims the top spot. Hong Kong follows closely behind, with Japan's Shinjuku and Osaka completing the list.

Airbnb's findings are based on growth in searches in 2023 through September 15, for check-ins between November 1 and December 31 this year compared to the same period in 2022.

The most popular categories on Airbnb -- which are based on bookings from January 1 to September 15 of this year -- include tropical stays, iconic cities, amazing pools, national parks, and golfing, reflecting a growing demand for unique outdoor experiences.