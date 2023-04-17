(Left to right) Present at the launch of Sorsogon's new tourism campaign are provincial tourism officer Bobby Gigantone, Sorsoganon model Maria Isabela Galeria, DOT Bicol regional director Herbie Aguas, TPB domestic promotions department division chief Cesar Villanueva, and governor Edwin Hamor. Handout

MANILA -- Sorsogon now has a new tourism campaign which focuses on the province's rich biodiversity, cultural heritage, and cuisine.

With the tagline "Beautiful Sorsogon! Where Beauty is Everywhere," the campaign aims to attract 1 million domestic and foreign tourists this year, including those who will visit for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions.

Sorsogon governor Edwin Hamor said they worked with the mayors of 14 towns and one city local government unit to promote their destinations.

"We are showcasing all destinations in various towns so that no one will be left behind in the development," he said in a statement.

The promotional materials, which are funded by the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), consist of a 7-minute video about Sorsogon and shorter clips for other parts of the province.

TPB is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Located in the Bicol region, Sorsogon can be reached by air or land from Manila, and by boat from Northern Samar and Cebu.

Packages by the Philippine Tour Operators Association are also set to be made available to visitors as part of the new campaign.