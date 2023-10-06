In this photo taken on October 1, 2020, residents swim at a beach in Boracay in Aklan. AFP/FILE

MANILA – Popular beach destinations Boracay, Palawan and Siargao of the Philippines clinched spots in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) Top 10 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Boracay led the Philippine islands, placing third, while Palawan landed at the sixth spot. Rounding up the Top 10 list is surfing destination Siargao.

The Philippine spots were voted on by the readers from around the world of the luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, the Department of Tourism (DOT) announced on Thursday.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco shared the good news, affirming how the world-renowned islands continue to mesmerize global travelers.

“𝘞𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘴𝘢𝘺: 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴! 𝘍𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘮 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴, 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘴, 𝘤𝘳𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘭-𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘸𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘷𝘪𝘣𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦, 𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘩 𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘦𝘴, 𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘰 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘱𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘭𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘴," she said.

According to CNT, some 600,000 readers who registered to vote took part in the survey conducted online, making the Readers’ Choice Awards sought-after by the travel industry and often seen to forecast travel trends.

Boracay garnered a total of 90.74 points, while Palawan got 89.71, and Siargao with 87.37 in readers’ votes.

“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬, 𝘥𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘺, 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘶𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘨𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘯𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘴𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘴,” the Tourism chief added.

Asked how this latest recognition will help position the country, Frasco said, “The awards inspire us to continue developing and promoting the Philippines as a premier travel destination in Asia and the world."

“𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘱𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘴 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯'𝘴 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘮 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺.”

Boracay and Palawan are no strangers to Conde Nast readers, having made the list in the previous years.

Last year, Boracay topped the list of islands in Asia, with Palawan taking the eighth spot.

