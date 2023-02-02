Boracay. Photo by Kara Santos/File



MANILA -- The Philippines' Boracay island is still among the "most Instagrammable" places in the world this year, according to a travel website.

Big 7 Travel has released its Top 50 list, which is based on the number of hashtags on Instagram and TikTok.

Boracay, known for its powdery white sand and crystal clear waters, ranked 39th.

"The Philippines cannot be left off this list. The island of Boracay has a total of 804,525,339 hashtags on Instagram and TikTok. The island is known for its beautiful beaches and crystal-clear waters, and we absolutely love all the shot taken here – what will you find for your feed?" read an article on the Big 7 Travel website.

In 2022, Boracay placed second in Big 7 Travel's list of "most Instagrammable" spots.

At the time, the travel website said the rankings were based on "a scoring system that analyzes the number of hashtags per destination, survey results from our social audience, and input from our editorial team."

The top destination this year in terms of social media engagement is Milan in Italy, followed by London in England, Paris in France, Istanbul in Turkey, and New York in the United States.

Tourist spots in Asia that made the cut include Nepal, Bali in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Tokyo in Japan, and Seoul in South Korea, among others.