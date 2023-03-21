Handout

MANILA -- Hong Kong is currently the most popular international destination for Filipino families, according to a booking website.

Citing early 2023 search data on its platform, Agoda said Hong Kong surpassed the likes of Singapore, Japan's Tokyo and Osaka, and Seoul in South Korea.

The rest of the Top 10 include Bangkok in Thailand, Taipei in Taiwan, Bali in Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Nagoya in Japan.

Top-of-mind domestic spots among Filipino families, meanwhile, include Manila, Boracay, Baguio, Cebu, and Batangas.

Tagaytay, Subic, Bohol, Palawan, and La Union complete the list.

Agoda has polled 14,000 family travelers from 12 markets in its Family Travel Trend survey, which showed visiting landmarks, beaches, and parks as the most popular activities.

Enric Casals, Agoda's regional vice-president for Southeast Asia and Oceania, noted that families are taking advantage of school breaks to spend quality time on trips.

"Among Filipino travelers, we are seeing great interest to spend time at the beach, or in cities where there are a lot of historical and cultural sites along with sumptuous cuisine," Casals said.