Art lover? Check out these new spots in Hong Kong

Inside M+, which was launched in 2021. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's art scene continues to grow with the launch of both grand structures and smaller exhibitions during the city's pandemic isolation.

At the forefront is M+, which shows Hong Kong's ambitious mission to create a multi-disciplinary museum dedicated to visual culture. Launched at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) in November 2021, it includes 17,000 square meters of exhibition space and continues between indoor and outdoor areas.

An entire day is not enough to see everything at M+, but one must-visit exhibition is "Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now," which runs until May 14. It features over 200 works by the celebrated Japanese artist from museums and private collections in Asia, Europe, and the United States, among others.

"The Moment of Regeneration" by Yayoi Kusama. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

There is a lot to take in at WKCD as a short walk from M+ will lead to the Hong Kong Palace Museum, which has been showcasing art and treasures from China and other parts of the world since it opened in July 2022.

One of its interesting displays is "From Dawn to Dusk: Life in the Forbidden City," with its glimpse of the lifestyles of emperors and empresses in the 18th century through pieces such as a gold ewer decorated with dragons and clouds, and a clock with intricate elephant and bird accents.

More pieces from the "From Dawn to Dusk" exhibit. Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

Still at WKCD is SerendiCity, a festival that focuses on multi-sensory experiences. Until March 5, open areas like the Art Park have shows such as "Borealis," a digital simulation of the northern lights by Swiss artist Dan Acher.

The best part about SerendiCity is it can be accessed for free, although some attractions require prior registration.

A glimpse of "Borealis." Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

SHOPPING MEETS ART

Months before the pandemic hit, K11 Musea was launched at Tsim Sha Tsui, right in front of Hong Kong's Avenue of Stars.

Inspired by the idea of a "muse by the sea," it is marketed as a cultural-retail destination: there is a mix of fashion and beauty brands and museum-level art pieces, as well as Asia's largest MoMA Design Store.

Inside K11 Musea. Handout/K11 Musea

K11 Musea is a project of the K11 Group, which introduced Korea's Arte Museum in Hong Kong last year through a smaller exhibition. Arte M consists of a curated selection of works by the digital design company D'strict, and is available for viewing at the K11 Atelier along King's Road.

Arte M's "beach" area. Handout/Arte M

Following the theme "Eternal Nature," Arte M has four immersive spaces depicting waves, flowers, jungles, and beaches, with sounds and scents adding depth to the exhibition.

There are plans to offer the complete Arte Museum experience at 11 Skies, K11 Group's soon-to-be-launched "retail-tainment" destination, in the coming months.

(ABS-CBN News visited the said art destinations as part of a tour organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board.)