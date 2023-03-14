10 restaurants, cafes to try in Hong Kong in 2023

HONG KONG -- Many establishments have come and gone in Hong Kong since the coronavirus pandemic rocked the food and beverage industry.

And now, the city is reasserting its reputation as a food lover's paradise, with restaurants and cafes raring to serve visitors as Hong Kong slowly opens up to the world.

Ten of these were visited by ABS-CBN News and other media during a familiarization tour organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) as part of its "Hello Hong Kong" campaign.

HKTB took into account factors such as "Instagrammability" on top of food and service quality to attract the younger, social media savvy crowd.

JAJA

Karen Flores Layno, ABS-CBN News

This restaurant is dripping with cuteness, both in interiors and food. JAJA serves vegetarian dishes that are not just tasty but also camera-ready: think maki made with brown rice and topped with flowers, mushroom-stuffed wontons with soup poured from a dainty teapot, and over-the-top milkshakes with mini donuts and brownies.

6/F Hong Kong Arts Centre, 2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai

Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

LOCKCHA TEA HOUSE

Located at the restored Central Police Station compound, LockCha is another haven for vegetarians. This restaurant offers fine teas and tea cocktails with healthy eats such as siu mai with black truffle, tofu pouches stuffed with quinoa and sweet corn, and skewers of seasonal vegetables.

Block 01, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends

MADAME FU

Just a short walk from LockCha Tea House is Madame Fu, where diners can enjoy contemporary Chinese dishes in an artfully designed space. The Peking duck and shrimp dumplings are sure to please, especially when paired with a glass of wine (or two).

3/F Barrack Block, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central

Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

DANG WEN LI BY DOMINIQUE ANSEL

Chef Dominique Ansel of cronut fame has opened a bakery in Hong Kong. Aside from the name "Dang Wen Li" (which is said to be a nod to "Dominque" in Cantonese), the pastries here are especially made for the city: a haw flakes-inspired cake and cookie cups filled with milk tea, to name a few.

G/F Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays

RALPH'S COFFEE

Retail and coffee come together in this concept by fashion brand Ralph Lauren. The green and white space serves coffee by La Colombe along with other beverages such as matcha latte, lemonade, and hot chocolate. Snacks are also available, as well as bear-themed merchandise.

3/F Ocean Terminal, Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends and public holidays

GOLD GARDEN SHANGHAI CUISINE

Inspired by a historic garden in China, Gold Garden Shanghai Cuisine is known for recreating traditional dishes in a fine dining setting. Flavors are big and bold here, as seen in the braised pork belly, crispy eel in honey sauce, and spicy poached beef slices, among others.

3/F Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, 25 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

HONG KEE

This is one of the many restaurants lining Cheung Chau, a dumbbell-shaped island getaway that can be reached by fast ferry in under an hour. Hong Kee is all about the seafood -- fresh and no frills, best enjoyed with steamed rice and an ice-cold drink.

11A Pak She Praya Road, Cheung Chau

Open daily except on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

YUNG'S BISTRO

Cozy and contemporary, Yung's Bistro shines a spotlight on classic Cantonese dishes and gives them a fresh twist. The roast goose and dim sum are exquisite as expected, but the White Rabbit custard -- a playful take on the beloved milk candy -- is a showstopper.

7/F K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Open from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and public holidays

FAM

Dining at FAM (which stands for Food Art Music) is often considered a cultural experience. The art deco-inspired restaurant boasts of 180-degree views of the Victoria Harbour and the Art Park lawn, with Chinese fusion fare that is just as colorful.

22 Museum Drive, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

Open daily from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WOO CHEONG TEA HOUSE

This elegant tea house located in a century-old pawnshop is a nice contrast to the hustle and bustle of the city. The perfectly balanced barbecue pork is a dish not to be missed, as well as the deep-fried crispy baby pigeon.

1-2/F, 62 Johnston Road, Wan Chai

Open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Monday, and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, public holidays, and eves