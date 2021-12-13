Beatrice Gomez ends Miss Universe journey

Beatrice Gomez's journey in the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel has come to an end.

The Philippine representative finished in the Top 5 of the pageant, which kicked off in Eilat, Israel on Sunday night (Monday morning in the Philippines).

Gomez was hoping to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

During her Miss Universe campaign, she introduced herself as a proud LGBTQ member and community development worker who is also part of the Philippine Navy Reserve force.

Gomez is the second candidate sent by the newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization after Rabiya Mateo, who concluded her stint on the international stage in the Top 21 earlier this year.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is still ongoing, and viewers in the Philippines can tune in to the live telecast on A2Z channel 11.

