Beatrice Gomez is ready to represent the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

She is aiming to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Follow this page to get live updates from the 70th Miss Universe coronation in Eilat, Israel.