Screengrab from YouTube



Beatrice Gomez opened up about her humble beginnings in her newly released introduction video as a Miss Universe candidate.

In the clip, which was uploaded on the YouTube page of Miss Universe, the Philippine representative said she was raised by a single mother and was able to get good education through an athletic scholarship.

"I was raised by a single mom and she had quite a hard time managing our household," Gomez admitted. "My sister and I tried out for the volleyball varsity team and we were able to get an athletic scholarship, and that's how we were able to go to a good school from high school to college."

"Being part of the volleyball varsity team is not just something that I take as an achievement, but it is something that really changed my life for the better," she added. "Because I was able to help my mom in some way, and I was able to make her proud."

Watch more on iWantTFC

In her intro video, Gomez also shared that she is currently a mass communications student, a community development worker, and a Philippine Navy reservist.

"I'm very grateful that the Philippines is very supportive of sending an LGBTQ member to represent our country. It's a big deal because we are here to give positivity and be an inspiration," she said, adding that she wants to encourage children to believe that "they can be whoever they want to be when they grow up."

Gomez is already in Israel for the 70th Miss Universe pageant, with the coronation night set on December 12 (morning of December 13 in the Philippines).

The pageant will be aired live on ABS-CBN's A2Z channel 11.

Related video: