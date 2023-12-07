MANILA -- Ella Pangilinan, who married his non-showbiz fiancé Enrique Miranda, wore a "revived" wedding gown of her mother Maricel Laxa.

“I’ve always wanted to wear a terno. I think I’ve always felt most powerful and beautiful in one,” Pangilinan said, as quoted by Metro Style.

According to Metro Style, Laxa's wedding dress was originally made by National Artist Pitoy Moreno, while Rajo Laurel worked on the terno wedding gown for Pangilinan.

"Who would have thought that this little girl who would accompany her mother @mommymaricel to me as we would draw together on my desk would one day be my bride? What a lovely bride she is indeed!" Laurel wrote in his post on Instagram.

“It is not everyday that a bride can get to wear her mother’s wedding dress on her wedding day. This is indeed so very special,” Laurel wrote in a separate post on Instagram Stories, as he thanked Pangilinan and Laxa for trusting him.

In their recent cover feature on Metro Society, Pangilinan shared some details of her wedding dress.

“He [Laurel] was my mom’s high school classmate so he would always make her gowns when she had occasions. I would always tag along to her fittings and watch her try on these beautiful gowns and I loved it. So now that I am the one getting my gown made is such a full circle moment," she said in the cover story.

