Parokya ni Edgar musical reveals cast, creative team

MANILA — Newport World Resorts on Wednesday announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming musical featuring the songs of popular OPM band Parokya ni Edgar.

“Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical” will have an all-female lead cast composed of Kyle Napuli, Marynor Madamesila, Tex de Leon, and Natasha Cabrera.

The supporting cast members include Noel Comia, Pepe Herrera, Jasper Jimenez, and Nicco Manalo.

Iya Villanueva, Maronne Cruz, Teetin Villanueva, Miah Canton, Cara Barredo, Liway Perez, Cheska Quimno, Paulina Luzuriaga, Julia Serad, Sarah Facuri, Jillian Ita-as, Chaye Mogg, Mikaela Regis make up the female ensemble including Aixia Mallary as female swing.

The male ensemble, meanwhile, includes Jules Dela Paz, Rapah Manalo, Stephen Viñas, Boo Gabunada, Jep Go, Khalil Tambio, Neo Rivera, Francis Gatmaytan, Mark Anthony Grantos, MC Dela Cruz, Franco Ramos, Red Nuestro, Ralph Oliva, and Jim Ferrer with Rofe Villarino as male swing.

Newport World Resorts, through Full House Theater Company, has assembled an all-star creative team to bring the much-anticipated musical to life. On the heels of the successful "Ang Huling El Bimbo" musical, the upcoming production brings back successful collaborators director Dexter M. Santos and artistic directors Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo and Michael Williams.

This time, critically acclaimed writer Rody Vera joins the creative team as playwright along with Ejay Yatco as musical director and arranger.

Choreographer Stephen Viñas, set designer Lawyn Cruz, lights designer Monino Duque, costume designer Raven Ong, video designers Ga Fallarme and Joyce Garcia, and sound designer Arvy Dimaculangan will bring the musical’s world to life.

“Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical” is set to be staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in 2024.

