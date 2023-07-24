Is a Parokya ni Edgar musical next for Newport World Resorts?

A special announcement during curtain call at the closing show of 'Ang Huling El Bimbo.' Vladimir Bunoan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- It seems the next musical from Newport World Resorts will feature the songs of popular OPM band Parokya ni Edgar.

At the closing show of “Ang Huling El Bimbo” (AHEB) on Sunday night, the musical’s cast sang a snippets of the Parokya ni Edgar hit “Harana,” raising the excitement further among the audience members, most of whom were already on their feet at the time for an extended standing ovation.

The giant screen then flashed some drawings of a man with a guitar, a slice of pizza, a mustache, beer bottles, and a bird, with the words “Abangan 2024.”

There was also a QR code asking the crowd to guess the title of the next musical to win invitations to a sneak preview.

Meanwhile, the long-running musical featuring the songs of the Eraserheads completed its 175th show on Sunday with a lively reunion of cast members from the 2018 and 2019 productions joining the current cast onstage for a grand group photo.

To date, 220,000 live audiences and over 7 million online viewers have seen the show reaching an epic milestone in the history of Philippine theater as the most-watched Filipino musical to date. The original Filipino production has successfully staged 115 shows in 2018 and 2019, and additional 60 shows for this year’s run.