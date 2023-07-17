A scene from 'Ang Huling El Bimbo.' Handout/File



MANILA -- "Ang Huling El Bimbo," which is based on the hits of the iconic OPM band Eraserheads, has become the most-watched Filipino musical to date.

Newport World Resorts, the musical's venue, made the announcement on Monday.

In a statement, it said "Ang Huling El Bimbo" has recorded more than 220,000 live audiences and over 7 million online viewers so far.

It has staged a total of 115 shows in 2018 and 2019, with an additional 60 shows this year. The musical will have its finale on July 23.

Read our review of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" here.

