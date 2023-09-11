Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda (left) announces the staging of "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy." Instagram/@nwr.musicals



MANILA -- After "Ang Huling El Bimbo," another theater production based on the music of an OPM band is set to be staged next year.

On Monday, Newport World Resorts (NWR) confirmed that its next musical will feature the songs of Parokya ni Edgar and is titled "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy," after the band's sophomore album.

Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda shared the good news himself in a post on the social media pages of NWR Musicals.

Auditions for "Buruguduystunstugudunstuy" are open for males and females aged 18 to 50 years old who can sing and dance.

They can submit their applications, which include a video of them singing 16 bars of any Parokya ni Edgar track, from September 12 to October 1.

This will be followed by in-person auditions from October 16 to 18, and a final callback from October 24 to 26.

NWR first hinted at a "Parokya ni Edgar" musical in July, when it concluded its run of "Ang Huling El Bimbo" based on the music of Eraserheads.