Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Beauty queen Michelle Dee is eager to continue promoting her advocacy for autism inclusivity following her Top 10 finish in the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.



Dee expressed her thoughts to the media upon her arrival at the House of Representatives, where she is set to be honored for her accomplishments in the recently concluded international pageant.

"Of course, life-long mission ko po is to spread awareness towards autism inclusivity, acceptance, and empowerment. Alam niyo naman po I have three siblings on the autism spectrum but I champion for the millions of individuals all across the world. 'Di nagtatapos just because tapos na ang Miss Universe. Again this is an advocacy that I did not choose but chose me and has given me a greater purpose. So very excited to continue all the campaigns that we've started," Dee told reporters.



Dee was accompanied by Rep. Sam Verzosa of Tutok To Win, who, together with the House leadership, authored House Resolution 1493, commending Dee for her remarkable achievements.



"Sobrang nakakataba po talaga ng puso. I really poured my heart and soul into representing the country that we all love and I'm just so grateful, ultimately grateful to be received like this even if 'di ko po naiuwi 'yung korona. I'm just so happy and blessed to be Filipina and to be able to represent all of you to the best of my abilities," Dee told media before entering the plenary session where the resolution was set to be approved.

Earlier Monday, Dee also joined the the monthly Stop and Salute flag-raising ceremony at at Rizal Park, Luneta, Manila.

"To the youth, let this be a testament to the power of service. Serving as a public figure, an Air Force reservist and as someone who proudly raised our flag at Miss Universe, it was truly an honor to be the only woman in uniform standing proudly alongside 40 uniformed soldiers," Dee said.

"I hope this serves as a message, to embrace our roles, no matter how big or small, in shaping our nation’s future. It’s our collective effort, passion, and dedication that make the Philippines a remarkable place to call home," she added.

"To the youth, dream boldly, act with purpose, and carry the Filipino spirit wherever you go. Together, we can make a difference, one salute at a time."

Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe 2023 with Anntonia Porsild of Thailand as first runner-up.

Though her journey ended in the Top 10, Dee bagged the awards for Best in National Costume, the 'Spirit of Carnival' award and the 'Voices for Change' category along with Puerto Rico and Angola.

The Philippines has won Miss Universe four times with Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

-- With report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: